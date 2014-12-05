Liverpool Striker Mario Balotelli Charged By FA Over Instagram Post

Italian has until 15th December to respond to the charge



Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been charged by the FA over his controversial ‘Super Mario’ social media posting earlier this week.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon the FA said: “It is alleged the Liverpool player breached FA Rule E3[1] in that his posting was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper.”

They added: “It is further alleged that this is an ‘Aggravated Breach’ as defined by FA Rule E3[2] as it included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief.”

The picture posted by Liverpool’s £16 million sumemer signing caused controversy on social media after it was alleged it contained racial slurs and anti-Semitic comments.

The Italian is reported to have sent examples of the discrimination he has suffered to the FA and released an apology for the remarks but this has not stopped England’s football governing body from charging him.

Responding to FA statement, a Liverpool spokesperson said: “We acknowledge the FA’s decision and the player will work through the process to answer the charge.”

The 24 year old has been given until 16th December to respond to the charge.