Manchester United Summer Signing Sets Injury Return Date

Louis van Gaal gives an update on Manchester United midfielder Daley Blind’s knee injury…

Manchester United have received good news on injured star Daley Blind, with the Dutchman undergoing a promising scan and even setting a return date, according to Dutch publication Metro Nieuws.

SEE MORE:

Football Manager 2015 – Top Free Agents In FM15, Ex-Arsenal, Manchester United, & Barcelona Stars Included

Arsenal Arsene Wenger: Why Arsenal must stand by Arsene Wenger despite growing calls for the Frenchman to be sacked.

Southampton V Man United: Live Streaming & Premier League Preview

The midfielder is ready to begin his rehabilitation after another scan on his knee, an injury he picked up while on international duty during the Netherlands’ 6-0 win over Latvia.

Blind is still on schedule to return as expected, although is unlikely to play again in 2014. Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal suggested that his compatriot could return around Christmas, but his father Danny Blind said January first is the earliest he should be expected back.

“In the last days of December is light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe at Christmas,” said van Gaal.

Michael Carrick has been superb since his return from injury, and has added a measure of stability to a frail looking Manchester United midfield. Van Gaal will want to have as many players as possible available as they head into their extremely busy winter fixture list.