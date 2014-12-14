(Video) Behind The Scenes: LA Galaxy Dressing Room Celebrations After Winning Title

The LA Galaxy won the MLS Cup for the 5th time last weekend.

A new video has been released showing their celebrations.

It was Landon Donovan’s last career game and he seemed determined to enjoy himself!