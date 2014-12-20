Manchester United Set To Tie Down Spanish Legend On Six Month Contract Ahead Of Liverpool

United set to complete a short term move for goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

Manchester United are set to secure the signing of legendary Spanish international goalkeeper Victor Valdes on an initial six month contract, report the Express, seemingly beating bitter Premier League rivals Liverpool to the signing of the former Barcelona star after Mexican outfit Querataro, who currently have Ronaldinho on their books, dropped their interest in signing the experienced stopper.

Valdes has been training with the Old Trafford club for the last couple of months in a bid to improve his fitness after being released by Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of the season whilst still injured – and Louis van Gaal now seems ready to make Valdes a full time United player as he looks to secure quality back up for the impressive David de Gea.

The move could pave the way for current back up goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard to leave the club in the January transfer window, whilst it is also likely to mean that Liverpool will have to look elsewhere for their replacement for Simon Mignolet and Brad Jones, with the Reds having been credited with a significant interest in signing Valdes.

Comments attributed to the sporting president of the Mexican outfit could be of concern to United fans, however, with suggestions that Valdes is still far from fit:

“Also, the physical condition of Valdes after the operation was one of the points that had to be determined.”

