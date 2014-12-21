Newcastle United v Sunderland Confirmed Teamsheets For North East Derby

How the two fierce rivals will lineup.

It’s the first Tyne-Weir derby of the 2014/15 Premier League season and here are the confirmed lineups for the Newcastle United v Sunderland clash at St James’ Park.

For the hosts young goalkeeper Jak Alnwick will continue between the sticks despite an injury scare midweek, whilst Ayoze Perez is preferred to Papiss Cisse upfront despite the great recent scoring form of the Senegal international

#NUFC v Sunderland (4-3-3): Alnwick; Janmaat, Coloccini (c), S.Taylor, Dummett; Sissoko, Colback, Tiote; Gouffran, Perez, Ameobi. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 21, 2014

The Black Cats continue with Connor Wickham and Steven Fletcher in attack as they look to kick-start their season and start getting some more points on the board.