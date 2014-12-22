Galatasaray Blocking Manchester United Target’s Dream Premier League Move

Turkish side now set to meet Wesley Sneijder’s contractual obligations.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are now set to meet the contractual obligations of Dutch international midfielder Wesley Sneijder, with the Mirror reporting that this new development could now scupper the former Real Madrid playmaker’s ‘dream’ of a move to the Premier League with either Manchester City or Southampton.

The report suggests that Sneijder’s representative Guido Albers, who also represents Southampton manager Ronald Koeman, had been in England to meet with both the Saints and Manchester City after major contractual disputes between the Dutch international and his club led to the possibility of Sneijder departing in the January transfer window.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with a move for Sneijder, with the Dutchman having been an integral part of Louis van Gaal’s successful Netherlands squad at the 2014 World Cup, but it would appear that the Red Devils will also be out of the picture with Sneijder now likely to remain in Istanbul.

One of the finest creative midfielders of his generation, Sneijder decided to make the surprising move to Galatasaray when he departed Inter Milan, where he lifted the Champions League trophy under the management of Jose Mourinho, but it had looked as though the relationship between Sneijder and his club would come to a messy end.

