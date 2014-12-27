Long Term Arsenal Target Admits He Is Looking To Sign New Real Madrid Contract

Premier League sides’ hopes of signing Sami Khedira appear to be fading.

The hopes of Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea of luring German international midfielder Sami Khedira to English football seem to be fading quickly, report the Mail, with the former Vfb Stuttgart star and World Cup winner reportedly stating that he would be happy to pen a new contract with Real Madrid.

Khedira has been a long term transfer target for both London clubs on account of the fact that his contract with the La Liga giants is expiring at the end of the season and he is seemingly out-of-favour with manager Carlo Ancelotti, but Khedira’s comments would seem to contradict any suggestion that he is unhappy in Madrid.

Having struggled with injuries for the last couple of years of his time with Real, Khedira has lost his place as a regular in central midfield, falling behind first choice duo Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, as well as youngster Asier Illarramendi, in the pecking order under Ancelotti.

Despite this, however, Khedira indicated that he hoped an agreement could be reached over a new deal at the Bernabeu when asked by a German newspaper, suggesting that any potential move to the Premier League is a long way off for the box-to-box star:

“If we can reach a solution, I’ll be very happy.”

