Two Liverpool Flops Feature Among The Most Error Prone Premier League Players Of 2014

These players have made the most errors that have led to goals.

With 2014 now behind us CaughtOffside decided to take this opportunity to look back at the Premier League players that didn’t do so well over the past 12 months.

Here are those who committed the most errors that led to goals.

3=. Simon Mignolet, Liverpool – 3 errors

Lost his place in the side briefly to Brad Jones due to poor form and it wouldn’t be surprising if the Reds bought a new goalkeeper in January.

3=. Dejan Lovren, Southampton/Liverpool – 3 errors

Signed from St Mary’s for £20m and has struggled at Anfield ever since and so far looks to be a vast waste of money.

3=. Tim Krul, Newcastle United – 3 errors

Has been injured for some time leaving Newcastle struggling between the sticks, although has been error prone when on it.