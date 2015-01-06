Arsenal Chase Versatile Ligue 1 Youngster

They need defensive reinforcements at the Emirates…

Arsenal are apparently chasing the signature of FC Lorient’s Raphael Guerreiro, according to the Metro.

The story supposedly originates from French newspaper Le Parisien. The Gunners are not meant to be interested in bringing the 21-year-old to the club until the summer, and he could be seen as a replacement for Lukas Podolski. The German is not expected to return to the club for long after his loan move to Inter Milan.

Guerreiro has already made three appearances for the Portugal national team, despite being born in France, and not actually being able to speak Portuguese. The youngster can play at both left-back and left midfield, making it possible that he could replace Podolski, as the recently departed World Cup winner spent most of his time at the North London club on the left wing.

Arsene Wenger’s men next play against Stoke City, and look set to welcome back Mesut Ozil and Mathieu Flamini to the first team squad after the pair have been ruled out with injuries. Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck could also return, with both of them having late fitness tests to decide on their involvement.