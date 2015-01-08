Wilfried Bony Deal In Doubt As Man City Offer Pay As You Play Deal

Manchester City were thought to be closing in on a £30m deal to land the forward…

Manchester City have thrown their £30m deal for Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony into doubt by failing to meet the striker’s contract demands – instead offering him a pay as you play deal.

SEE MORE:

Man City Not Willing to Meet £30m Valuation of Swansea City Striker Wilfried Bony

Wilfried Bony Demands £200k a Week Contract as Man City Agree £30m Fee for Swansea City Striker

Twitter Explodes As Manchester City Agree To Splash £30m On Wilfried Bony

Reports in the Sun explain that the contract offer involves a basic wage of around £70,000 per week with huge bonuses every time he plays. It could see him double his money to around £130,000 per week — but that would not be guaranteed.

The 26-year-old is yet to be convinced, and offered little in his final interview before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations. He said: “The discussions are going on. At the moment, there’s nothing. No medical. We don’t know what will happen.

“It’s good to hear the interest. Every player wants to play Champions League and World Cup. “We’ll take it step by step and wait for news.”

Francis Kacou, one of Bony’s agents, added: “There are some small details about money but I expect things will go ahead in the next few days.”

However, according to the source Bony is concerned about how often he will start once City boss Manuel Pellegrini has hotshot Sergio Aguero back from a knee injury. Edin Dzeko and Stevan Jovetic are also vying for starting slots — although one may be forced out should Bony sign.

SEE ALSO: Man City transfer news