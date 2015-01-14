Spanish Paper Talk: The Secrets Of The Ballon d’Or With Ronaldo And Messi

MD reveal some secrets and observations about the ceremony…

All the latest headlines from the newspapers in Spain as Real Madrid star Toni Kroos discusses the upcoming comeback operation against Atletico Madrid.

Image courtesy of Marca.

– Toni Kroos before the comeback.

– “It won’t be easy but we are going to try. I adore playing at the Bernabeu, it was a great decision to sign for Real Madrid”.

– “Kroos doesn’t play on his own, Cristiano doesn’t play on his own…the important thing is the team”.

– 24 hours to go before the great Cup match. Carlo Ancelotti, with everybody available.

– Diego Simeone practices without Gabi, Arda and Fernando Torres.

– Why is it impossible to sign Messi? The riskiest operation in world football.

Image courtesy of AS.com.

– A collective Ballon d’Or.

– The squad celebrate the awards by chanting “Siiiiiiiiiiuuuuuu”.

– The IFFHS select Real Madrid as the best club in the world for 2014.

– “In a two-legged match my players don’t fear death”. Simeone explains the way he sees football.

– Barca offer Bakero the role of Zubizarreta’s replacement.

– The CSD approve the new methods against violence.

– Espanyol into the quarter-finals: Red for Mustafi (12) and a Caicedo double.

– Futile comeback: Two goals and a sending off for Barral in 29 minutes.

Image courtesy of Mundo Deportivo.

– The secrets of the Ballon d’Or.

– Cristiano limits himself to following a script, with shout included, while Leo improvised.

– There were also moments of tension: Di Maria and Florentino avoided each other.

– Cristiano’s agent is already working so CR7 wins the next Ballon d’Or.

– The ceremony was poor: they needed to turn to a school-kid to fill the red carpet.

– Cristiano to Messi: “My son talks about you”.

– Espanyol KO Valencia and reach the quarter-finals.

– Information for MD from the economist Gay de Liebana: Chelsea can’t sign Messi.

– Abidal: “I will definitely return to Barca before the end of the season”.