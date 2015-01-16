Crystal Palace Boss Alan Pardew Praises Sunderland Signing Jermain Defoe

Eagles boss says striker could have big say in relegation battle.

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has praised Sunderland’s signing of former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Jermain Defoe, the Daily Express reports.

SEE ALSO:

Chelsea working on deals to sign £106m Serie A trio – Man United won’t be happy!

Cami Li Connor Wickham – Ex-wag in all her glory!

Sunderland AFC news

The 32-year-old’s deal to move to the Stadium of Light looks all but done as he jets in for a medical with the club, possibly in time to make his debut against his old side Spurs at White Hart Lane.

Defoe only left the Premier League last year as he made the move to Toronto, but has made a quick return after scoring 12 goals in 17 games for the MLS side to attract the attention of Sunderland manager Gus Poyet.

Pardew admits his side were too late to attempt to buy Defoe, but has praised the Black Cats for this astute purchase as he believes the veteran forward still has the ability and quality to make a difference in a relegation fight.

“We were too late in the loop to get Defoe and never got close, but he will make a big difference and Sunderland have done well,” he said.

“Strikers don’t always have to contribute goals, but Defoe will always get his fair share and that could be so vital at the end of the season. “Defoe’s signing could decide who stays up or who goes down. It is a great move by Sunderland because Jermain will always score.”

Palace themselves are in trouble at the wrong end of the table, though they won their first game under Pardew with an impressive comeback against Tottenham last week.

Crystal Palace news