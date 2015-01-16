Liverpool Sell Young Star To AC Milan

Liverpool have allowed young prospect Suso to join AC Milan.

The skilful attacker has joined the Italian outfit for £4.5 million.

The former Liverpool player has signed a 4 and a half year contract with Milan. Suso will join them during the January transfer window and will arrive in Italy on Monday. He passed his medical last weekend.

He departure comes as no surprise after Brendan Rodgers opted to recall Jordan Ibe from his loan at Championship side Derby County earlier this week.