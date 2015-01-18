Irina Shayk’s Agent Confirms Russian WAG’s Cristiano Ronaldo Break-up

The agent of Irina Shayk has confirmed that the Russian model has split from Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We can confirm Irina Shayk has ended her relationship to Cristiano Ronaldo,” her representative told Page Six.

However, the agent refuted claims that the break-up was a result of Irina falling out with Cristiano’s mother, adding: “She has been close with his family throughout the course of their relationship.

“Any negative rumours with regards to Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false, and have not been a factor in the cause of the spilt.

“Irina has no further comment at the time.”

