(Video) Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney Captures Son Dancing To Pop Legend Michael Jackson

Doting dad Wayne Rooney captures son busting some moves to Michael Jackson!
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney posted adorable footage on Instagram of his five-year old son Kai dancing along to Michael Jackson’s hit song ‘Bad’.
The youngster even dressed up for the occasion, taking inspiration from his dad’s team-mate Marouane Fellaini for the wig…
SEE MORE:
Manchester United transfer news – latest on the Red Devils!
(Video) Funny: Michael Owen Celebrates Scoring Against 13 Year Old – Neville Southall Is Not Impressed
(Image) Does Abou Diaby Have The Worst Injury Record In Premier League History?
Watch Rooney’s son show off his moves to the pop legend below!
COMMENTS