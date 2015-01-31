Arsenal Boss Makes World-Class Tottenham Star Primary Transfer Target

Emirates Stadium side push on with audacious White Hart Lane swoop.

Arsenal are being strongly linked with an audacious move to sign Tottenham custodian Hugo Lloris according to Sky Sports.

Arsene Wenger is looking to replace Pole Wojciech Szczesny after a series of unconvincing displays and has made French international Lloris his primary target in that regard.

The 28 year old moved to Tottenham in August 2012 and is rightly considered one of the best keepers in the Premier League and one can see why Wenger would be interested in signing the former Lyon man but clearly moves between the north London rivals are few and far between.

Chairman Daniel Levy would become an incredibly unpopular figure if he were to allow such a move to take place though it’s entirely plausible that Lloris could look to leave the club if Mauricio Pochettino’s side were to fail to secure a Champions League berth.

Wenger brought in Colombian Daniel Ospina after his impressive efforts at the World Cup finals and as such one would imagine the summer signing would hope to be line to fight Szczesny for a starting spot and a move for further keeper acquisitions would render his move somewhat obsolete.

Lloris has made 103 appearances for Tottenham and is valued at as much as £25m by the Daily Express.