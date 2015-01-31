Chelsea vs Man City: Blues Boss Jose Mourinho Refuses to Attend Post Match Press Conference

Portuguese manager seemingly not a happy man.

Jose Mourinho finds himself in hot water once again after the Chelsea manager refused to attend the post-match press conference following his side’s 1-1 draw with Man City according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues boss had already canceled his pre-match media commitments as an apparent reaction to the FA fining him £25k for comments relating to his belief that Chelsea have become the victims of a ‘campaign’ at the hands of officials.

The Premier League will be writing to the west London side demanding an explanation as to the snub which extended to coach Steve Holland, who usually sits in as a replacement for Mourinho, with neither representative showing up for media briefings that the club is contractually obliged to attend.

Though his Chelsea side were by no means at their best their draw with Man City keeps Manuel Pellegrini’s side a handy arms length away from the top of the table.