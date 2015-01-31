Revealed: Juan Cuadrado Selects Bizarre Shirt Number For Chelsea

Didier Drogba already wears the Columbian’s favoured no. 11 shirt…

Juan Cuadrado has unusually chosen to wear the no. 74 shirt when he signs for Chelsea according to the Daily Mail.

SEE MORE

Chelsea Transfer News

(Image) Juan Cuadrado Arrives in London Ahead of Chelsea Medical

Too Many Players! Five Teams That Need Juan Cuadrado More Than Chelsea, Including Premier League Rivals

This bizarre decision is because the Colombian’s favoured no. 11 shirt has already been taken at Stamford Bridge by club legend Didier Drogba. The twenty-six-year-old has switched to no. 74 as seven and four add up to 11.

The winger is set to make the move to the London side for £23.3 million according to the BBC, and the price could rise to £26.8 million with add ons. Mohamed Salah is also set to go on loan to Fiorentina as part of the deal. Fellow wide man Andre Schurrle is in talks with Wolfsburg, as his first team opportunities could be drastically reduced with the arrival of the World Cup star.

Jose Mourinho has signed the attacker on the back of some impressive form in the summer as well as good performances in Serie A. Cuadrado has scored six times and created four goals in 23 appearances for the Viola so far this season.