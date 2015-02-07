Manchester United Roundup: PSG Plot Angel Di Maria Swoop, United Missed Out On Chelsea Star, Barcelona Ace’s Agent In England For Talks

Today’s Man United transfer rumour roundup.

SEE ALSO:

PSG To Sell Arsenal & Liverpool Targets To Fund Bid To Sign Angel Di Maria From Man United

Man United Boss Louis Van Gaal Is Worried Angel Di Maria Will Struggle To Cope After Robbery

Manchester United transfer news

PSG linked with Di Maria again

Paris Saint-Germain could revive their interest in unsettled Manchester United star Angel di Maria as they prepare to sell two big-name players to fund the move.

Full story: Daily Star.

Manchester United’s Unstoppable XI Next Season If They Sign Bale, Cavani & £60m Defensive Duo