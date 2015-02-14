Usain Bolt Unimpressed By Manchester United Under Louis Van Gaal

Famous United fan criticises van Gaal approach.

Olympic sprinter and famous Manchester United fan Usain Bolt has criticised the club’s new manager Louis van Gaal for his approach this season, the Daily Mail reports.

The Jamaican gave an in-depth interview about his career and plans to retire in 2017, and also had his say on how his beloved Red Devils have performed this season with the changes implemented under van Gaal.

Clearly not convinced by the Dutchman yet, Bolt had plenty to say about the issues in this current United side.

“For me, with teams… if you are going to implement a style I think you first have to work out if a team can handle it,” he said. “I don’t think this passing method that he has is ever going to work for Manchester United. Unless he changes all the players.

“He’s trying to break down teams with this passing game, but United is not that team. If we had Giggs and Scholes still both in the middle, then it could be good. Mata is good but he’s too small. Rooney’s good but he plays a bit slow, and as a midfielder you’ve got to really move quickly. Like Hazard or some of the players for Arsenal.”

