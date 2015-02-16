(Image) Reminder Of Preston’s Unbelievable History With Man United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

Posted by
(Image) Reminder Of Preston’s Unbelievable History With Man United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

The legend David Beckham had a loan spell at the beginning of his career with Preston. 

For the first time in 43 years, since 1972, Manchester United and Preston North End will face each other in a competitive fixture in the FA Cup fifth-round.

While the clubs may seem miles apart, the two have shared some significant moments – and none more so memorable than legend David Beckham kick-starting his illustrious with a short one-month loan spell at Deepdale in 1995.

READ MORE:
Manchester United Boss Louis Van Gaal Desperate To Sign Ex-Man City Star
Arsenal Betting Favourites To Retain FA Cup With Manchester United & Liverpool Close Behind
Louis Van Gaal Reveals Intent To Sign Creative Midfielder For Manchester United

Even more astonishing was Beckham’s contract with The Lilywhites – long before the millions started to roll into his bank account – in which the former England captain earned a ‘Basic Wage’ of £400 per-month and a £50 bonus for first-team appearances:

SEE MORE:
Live FA Cup Quarter Final Draw Streaming As Arsenal & Liverpool Learn Their Fates

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top