(Image) Reminder Of Preston’s Unbelievable History With Man United Ahead Of FA Cup Clash

The legend David Beckham had a loan spell at the beginning of his career with Preston.

For the first time in 43 years, since 1972, Manchester United and Preston North End will face each other in a competitive fixture in the FA Cup fifth-round.

While the clubs may seem miles apart, the two have shared some significant moments – and none more so memorable than legend David Beckham kick-starting his illustrious with a short one-month loan spell at Deepdale in 1995.

The Beckham Connection. A month loan at @pnefc, playing 5 games & scoring 2 goals kick-started a remarkable career. pic.twitter.com/jFY1BvawK6 — Pro-Direct Soccer (@ProD_Soccer) February 16, 2015

Even more astonishing was Beckham’s contract with The Lilywhites – long before the millions started to roll into his bank account – in which the former England captain earned a ‘Basic Wage’ of £400 per-month and a £50 bonus for first-team appearances:

