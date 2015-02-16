Leyton Orient Become Italian TV Reality Stars!

Leyton Orient are TV stars in Italy.

Leyton Orient are not one of the world’s foremost clubs, in fact, they’re virtually unheard of outside the UK… It makes them unlikely candidates for an Italian TV show.

Yet, that’s exactly what’s happened!

Barry Hearn sold Leyton Orient to Francesco Becchetti – an Italian TV mogul – late last year, and it is the new boss who appears to be driving the project. The show, on Becchetti’s ‘Agon Channel’, runs in a prime-time slot on a Thursday night, and is attracting rave reviews from a public desperate for more.

The idea of the show is to help the London club find new and emerging Italian talent and bring them to England for a professional contract with the club.

When asked about the program, Becchetti said “”It’s a great success, especially considering the amount of people watching Leyton Orient. People are talking about Leyton Orient”

It is little surprise the tiny club are looking for some inspiration – they are currently last in League One and are already on their fourth manager of the 2014-15 season, Fabio Liverani, who allegedly cannot speak English and therefore lets players conduct their own team-talks.