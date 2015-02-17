(Video) Did Man Utd Captain Wayne Rooney DIVE For His Penalty V Preston North End?!

Roy Hodgson defended the England captain following the incident…

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has courted controversy by appearing to dive for his penalty against Preston North End on Monday evening.

The 29-year-old converted the spot kick for the third goal of a 3-1 victory over the League One side. England manager Roy Hodgson defended him after the match. What do you think? Check out the video below and decide…