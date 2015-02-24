Liverpool Line Up Audacious Swoop For Juventus Star

Liverpool are close to signing Alvaro Morata.

It’s thought that Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for Juventus’ want-away striker Alvaro Morata.

SEE MORE

Alvaro Morata Claims Man United Target Paul Pogba Is “Happy At Juventus”

Arsenal Target Alvaro Morata Lined Up For Swift £25m Return To Real Madrid

Juventus Striker Alvaro Morata Reveals Why He Rejected Summer Arsenal Move

The 22-year-old, who only joined Juve from Spanish giants Real Madrid last summer in a £20 million deal, has managed six goals in 19 games this season for the Turin-based side.

Given that only six of those games were starts, it means he’s scored a goal every 135 minutes, a much better return than the Reds’ current strikers Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert, or Fabio Borini.

Madrid have the right of first refusal on the player for £35 million, but it is thought Morata would be reluctant to return to the side that cast him out less than 12 months ago.

The Merseysiders would be expected to at least match the clause, meaning if the Spaniard moved to Anfield he would become one of Liverpool’s most expensive ever signings.

It is thought Arsenal are also keen, and we could see a bidding war in the next transfer window.