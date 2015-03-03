Arsenal Shareholder Alisher Usmanov Is Richer Than Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich!

What a list to feature on…

Forbes have released their 2015 billionaires list, displaying the wealthiest individuals in the world – and of course the list wouldn’t be complete without some Premier League names.

Individuals from English clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all make it onto the illustrious list.

Arsenal have the richest investor in the top flight of English football, as Alisher Usmanov sits in 71st place – beating Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who comes in second for the Premier League, in 137th overall.

Abramovich has a net worth of $9.1bn – compared to Usmanov’s monstrous $14.4bn – although these figures have nothing on first-placed Bill Gates, with $79.2bn.

Gunners main stakeholder, Stan Kroenke, also features, with a net-worth of $6.3bn, taking up 225th position.

Joe Lewis, controller of ENIC International Ltd, which have a controlling stake in Tottenham Hotspur, is 277th on the list. Lewis is worth $5.4bn.

Here’s the top 10:

1. Bill Gates -$79.2bn – Microsoft

2. Carlos Slim Helu -$77.1bn – telecom

3. Warren Buffett -$72.7bn – Berkshire Hathaway

4. Amancio Ortega -$64.5 – Zara

5. Larry Ellison -$54.3bn – Oracle

6. Charles Koch – $42.9bn – diversified

6. David Koch – $42.9 – diversified

8. Christy Walton – $41.7bn – Wal-Mart

9. Jim Walton – $40.6bn – Wal-Mart

10. Liliane Bettencourt – $40.1bn – L’Oreal