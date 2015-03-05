Liverpool Legend Hopes Man Utd Star Signs For Real Madrid!

Former Reds ace gives controversial advice to Old Trafford star.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has tweeted that he hopes Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea gets out of the club quickly and join Real Madrid.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been strongly linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent times, and has been one of the best players in an under-performing United side this term.

With Louis van Gaal’s side unconvincing once again in a hard-fought 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Wednesday, Carragher clearly feels De Gea is hindering his old team Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four!