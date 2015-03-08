Leeds Fan Takes Dog To Wigan Game, Pooch Howls Delight At Alex Mowatt Goal

For many years, before they broke into the Football League in 1978, Wigan Athletic were used to playing their games in front of one man and his dog…

Well, attendances are a bit bigger these days – 16,163 witnessed this weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Championship rivals Leeds United.

However, dogs are still welcome!

A Leeds fan brought a canine companion with him yesterday and both seemed very excited thanks to Alex Mowatt’s goal in the 51st minute…

