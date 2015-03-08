PSG Star Ezequiel Lavezzi Sends Letter Of Love On International Women’s Day

PSG Star Ezequiel Lavezzi Sends Letter Of Love On International Women’s Day

The PSG forward tweeted his love to his mother and his partner to celebrate IWD

Paris Saint-Germain striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has sent his best wishes to all of the women of the world, particularly his mother and his partner.

Writing on Twitter, the Argentina international had the following to say: “Good day to all of the women, above all my mother and my love who accompanies me, Yani, I love you.”

The forward featured on Saturday as Laurent Blanc’s champions beat Toulouse 4-1 at the Parc des Princes. In winning the match, the capital club moved up to first place in the Ligue 1 table, leap-frogging Marseille and Lyon.

Lavezzi has been at the club for almost three years, having signed from Napoli in 2012. The 29-year-old has featured 21 times in Ligue 1 this season, scoring four goals.

