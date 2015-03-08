PSG Star Ezequiel Lavezzi Sends Letter Of Love On International Women’s Day

The PSG forward tweeted his love to his mother and his partner to celebrate IWD

Paris Saint-Germain striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has sent his best wishes to all of the women of the world, particularly his mother and his partner.

READ MORE:

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Blanc Silences Treble Talk

Laurent Blanc Demands More Goals From Paris Saint-Germain

PSG news

Writing on Twitter, the Argentina international had the following to say: “Good day to all of the women, above all my mother and my love who accompanies me, Yani, I love you.”

Bonne journée à toutes les femmes surtout à ma mère et à mon amour que m’accompagne Yani, je t’aime. — Ezequiel Lavezzi (@PochoLavezzi) March 8, 2015

The forward featured on Saturday as Laurent Blanc’s champions beat Toulouse 4-1 at the Parc des Princes. In winning the match, the capital club moved up to first place in the Ligue 1 table, leap-frogging Marseille and Lyon.

Lavezzi has been at the club for almost three years, having signed from Napoli in 2012. The 29-year-old has featured 21 times in Ligue 1 this season, scoring four goals.