Marseille vs Lyon live streaming guide and Ligue 1 preview: The biggest match of the year?

First meet third in the French top tier in a match that may well prove decisive in the destination of the title.

When: 8.00 pm GMT, 15 March 2015

Where: Stade Velodrome, Marseille

Watch live: Click here to watch on BT Sport online!

Olympique Marseille welcome Olympique Lyonnais to the Stade Velodrome on Sunday evening in a match that has the potential to be one of the games of the season.

Initially, there is a lot at stake. OL currently sit first in the Ligue 1 table, one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and four ahead of OM in third. A victory for Lyon would give them a seven-point cushion over Bielsa’s Marseille and surely reduce the battle for the championship to a two-horse race.

Les Olympiens, however, like Lyon, are coming off the back of a resounding victory-OM beat Toulouse 6-1 last Friday, while OL triumphed 5-1 against Montpellier-they will be confident that in front of the baying home crowd at the Velodrome, they can close the gap on the leaders.

Lyon have won three of the last six matches between the pair but will be without Arnold Mvuemba as well as three long-term absentees, Gueida Fofana, Clement Grenier and Milan Bisevac.

Bielsa will have to do without African pair Nicolas Nkoulou and Abdelaziz Barrada.

Despite the absentees, both sides boast awesome strikeforces, with Andre Ayew confirming before the match that he expected goals in what will likely be a ferociously attacking encounter.

SEE MORE:

Marseille news

Lyon news

Rooney KO video: Man United star gets knocked out cold after stupidly boxing former teammate in kitchen!

