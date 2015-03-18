(Tweets) Twitter reacts to Bono’s bizarre appearance at Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Monaco

U2 frontman Bono frequently turns up wherever he can stick his oar in these days, and on Tuesday night he opted to take a seat in the royal box to watch Arsenal take on Monaco in the Champions League.

Fans on Twitter picked up on this fairly quickly, and dusted off their finest dad jokes for the occasion.

So now just one question remains…did Bono find what he was looking for?

What on earth was Bono doing at #MONvAFC last night? I wonder if he found what he was looking for ? #Bono — Inbalance (@Reachingout4you) March 18, 2015

And If I see anyone that even remotely resembles Bono today I'm gonna knock him flat out with a swift left hook and boot to the bollocks?? — Dave?? (@Robbiesmit8) March 18, 2015

Bono attended this match hoping to see some Arsenal goals, but sadly as we all know, he still hasn't found what he's looking for. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 17, 2015

Haha. Monaco puts U2 on to celebrate the win with the Arsenal-supporting Bono in the crowd. Next-level trolling. — LeanderAlphabet (@LeanderAlphabet) March 17, 2015

And to add insult to injury. Bono is there. — John Foot (@footymac) March 17, 2015

Does Bono come free with every Champions League game now? — amar singh (@amarjourno) March 17, 2015

Bono celebrating St Patrick's Day in true Irish style: In corporate hospitality in a tax haven. — Graham Sibley (@grahamsibley) March 17, 2015

Did you see Bono after that goal? He was on The Edge of his seat! — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 17, 2015

I bet Bono bought a half-scarf for Monaco vs. Arsenal. — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) March 17, 2015