(Tweets) Twitter reacts to Bono’s bizarre appearance at Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Monaco

Posted by
(Tweets) Twitter reacts to Bono’s bizarre appearance at Arsenal’s Champions League clash vs Monaco

U2 frontman Bono frequently turns up wherever he can stick his oar in these days, and on Tuesday night he opted to take a seat in the royal box to watch Arsenal take on Monaco in the Champions League.

SEE MORE:
Arsenal news
Arsenal player ratings vs. Monaco: Olivier Giroud shines as Arsene Wenger’s side go OUT of the Champions League
Video: Monaco 0-2 Arsenal highlights – Gunners eliminated despite Giroud & Ramsey goals

Fans on Twitter picked up on this fairly quickly, and dusted off their finest dad jokes for the occasion.

So now just one question remains…did Bono find what he was looking for?

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top