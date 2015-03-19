Louis van Gaal promises to QUIT football after Manchester United job

Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that he does not intend to take another job in football after leaving Old Trafford.

The 63-year-old took over the reigns at United at the start of the season, but believes he won’t continue in management once he leaves. He has already coached the likes of Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Netherlands, and wants United to be his last job.

Van Gaal, who was quoted by the Guardian, admitted: “This is my last job. For sure. I have to pay attention to my kids, my grandchildren but also to my wife. They deserve it. Now I cannot pay that attention. I was not at the birthday of my grandson for example. I don’t like it.

After a slow start to the season, United have been steadily improving under Van Gaal, and put in their best performance of the season last time out, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s crucial clash with Liverpool, Van Gaal revealed that his methods are finally starting to pay dividends. He added: “When I drive my car for the first time in England it is the same, I have to think about the left and the right.

“That we have seen with United. Against Spurs you have seen that. That shows they can do things together as a team. That takes time. In Germany (at Bayern), it took until December. And now until March (with United).”

United will open up a five points gap on fifth place Liverpool, if they are able to win at Anfield on Sunday, and Van Gaal was quick to point out that securing a top four finish remains the extend of the club’s aims this season.

The Dutchman continued: “That’s our goal, yes, and it depends on how we end this season. We have to qualify for the Champions League and we have many tests next year. That also develops the level of your team, and of course how many players can come in to improve our selection.”