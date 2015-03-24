Bayern Munich set sights on Chelsea star as Pep Guardiola looks to STRENGTHEN defence

Bavarian giants keen on hugely consistent Blues defender.

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola hopes to lure Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic to the Allianz Arena this summer according to the Metro.

Read more:

Read more Chelsea transfer rumours.





The 31 year old Serbian’s Blues contract has a little over a year to run and as such is perhaps vulnerable to the attentions of prospective suitors.

Jose Mourinho has made the adaptable Chelsea man a virtual ever present, used primarily in a right-back role though able to play in a central defensive role as and when required.

Chelsea brought in Ivanovic from Lokomotiv Moscow back in 2008 and he has gone on to make 306 appearances for the West London side and may well be happy to see out his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League table toppers would do well to nip Ivanovic’s future in the bud, with a new long term deal surely one the experienced campaigner deserves.