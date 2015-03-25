(Image) Liverpool star Mario Balotelli attempts to break into MASSIVE safe in typically bizarre instagram post

Anfield forward has too much time on his hands…

The 24 year old has been left out of Antonio Conte’s Italian national team squad and as such has an international break free to himself…..

Balotelli’s debut season at Anfield has been a poor one and as such it’s no surprise Conte has elected to leave him out of his plans.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers will hope that Balotelli will keep clear of any potentially troublesome antics during the next ten days and one does wonder what the future holds for the undoubtedly talented, but troubled, forward.

Rodgers elected to spend £16m on Balotelli and he has managed just four goals in 20 appearances, just one coming in Premier League action, and as such he may well be offloaded when the season comes to a close.