Southampton lead opposition to Greg Dyke’s new homegrown rules

Southampton are believed to be leading the protests of Premier League clubs against Greg Dyke’s proposed new homegrown rules, according to the Guardian.

SEE ALSO:

Analysising how Manchester United could better spend £100m, with five new players instead of three

(Goals & video highlights) England 4-0 Lithuania: Harry Kane makes lightning start to his international career

Five strikers that could replace Daniel Sturridge at Liverpool next season including Arsenal & Tottenham stars

The chairman of the Football Association wants to see more opportunities for young English players to gain first-team experience, and has called for changes to increase the number of homegrown players included in a club’s squad at the registration point at the start of the season.

Premier League clubs currently have to include eight players trained for three years in England under the age of 21, but Dyke wants to change this to twelve players trained for three years in England under the age of 18.

It seems this plan would not be backed by a majority of Premier League teams, with Southampton leading the opposition at a recent meeting.

Dyke is said to be open to negotiation over this move, but it remains to be seen if he will go ahead and implement any changes without the full backing of top flight clubs.