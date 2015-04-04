Arsenal vs Liverpool: Fans protest against ticket pricing ahead of big Premier League clash

Arsenal and Liverpool fans joined forces in order protest against the rising ticket prices in English football with the Gunners fans paying some of the highest prices in Europe to watch their team on a weekly basis, according to Henry Winter from the Telegraph.

Fan groups such as the Arsenal Supporters Trust and the Spirit of Shankly came together outside the Emirates Stadium to form a united front on a matter which affects fans of the Premier League as a whole.

The recent record breaking TV rights deal signed by the Premier League, estimated to be over £5bn (via Daily Mail), has put further pressure on clubs to relieve the financial burden on fans.

The two sides meet at the Emirates Stadium in what is a crucial encounter for both sides in the race for the top four; it is surely a must win game for the Reds. Already six points behind Arsene Wenger’s men, defeat for Liverpool would put a huge dent on their Champions League hopes.