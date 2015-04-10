Boca Juniors fans in Uruguay include three murderers and a drugs smuggler

Several Boca Juniors fans have been arrested on their way to tonight’s Copa Libertadores game against Wanderers.

At a police checkpoint on the border between Uruguay and Argentina, Uruguayan police seized various drugs from the buses that the Boca fans were travelling in.

According to the newspaper El Pais, hundreds of police troops were deployed an intensive operation between Puerto San Martin and Puente Puerto to control what the Boca Juniors fans were bringing into the country.

In one of the buses the police found ecstasy pills, heroin, cocaine, LSD and marijuana. The Uruguayan migration checkpoint also detected in their computer systems that several of the travelling fans had arrest warrants hanging over them. They subsequently arrested three murderers and an well-known international drug smuggler and sent them back to Argentina.

Police are expecting between 20 and 30 bus loads of Boca fans to arrive.

Kick off in Montevideo is at 8:45pm EDT.