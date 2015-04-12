La Liga champions Atletico Madrid chase Everton striker Lukaku

Atletico Madrid have reportedly identified Everton hitman Romelu Lukaku as a primary summer transfer target.

According to The Sun, the La Liga champions are lining up a bid for the Belgium international, who they feel is a natural replacement for Mario Mandzukic.

Head coach Diego Simeone is preparing to tweak his squad this summer after committing his own future to the Spanish side by penning a long-term deal last month.

Lukaku, who arrived at Goodison Park from Chelsea last July in a £28million switch following a successful loan spell in the previous campaign, has blown hot and cold for Roberto Martinez’s side this season.

He has scored 18 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, who performed well during their run in the Europa League but have failed to impress on the domestic scene.

Everton operate on a limited budget and could be tempted to cash in on Lukaku if they receive an offer which significantly eclipses the amount of money they paid for his services nine months ago.