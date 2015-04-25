(Video) Ex-Arsenal striker on song in Ligue 1 but is still facing relegation

Former Arsenal hitman Gilles Sunu found the net for Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday evening.

Despite scoring the opening goal in the Savoyard club’s relegation six-pointer against SC Bastia, Sunu’s side ultimately fell to defeat—a loss that may have grave consequences for the fight to avoid the drop.

The Franco-Togolese forward moved to Arsenal in 2007 when he left Chateauroux as a youth player.

He hardly got a look in under Arsene Wenger and was sent on loan—first to Derby County and then, back to France, with FC Lorient.

The striker has never been prolific, and despite not finding the net during his loan spell with Les Merlus, he moved to Brittany permanently in 2011.

He spent four years at the Stade du Moustoir before moving to Evian last summer.

It hasn’t been easy going at the Parc des Sports, and the Pinks find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

Despite opening the scoring on Saturday with a fine close-range effort, Sunu’s side ultimately fell to defeat following two goals by Francois Kamano.

Defeat leaves Evian in the relegation zone, one point behind Stade de Reims, who face Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.