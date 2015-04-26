Everton v Manchester United live streaming & Premier League preview

Where: Goodison Park, Liverpool

When: Sunday, 1:30pm BST

Watch live: Click here to watch on NowTV from Sky!

Everton host Manchester United in today’s early kickoff in the Premier League, with these two sides having something of a history of providing thrilling contests.

With Roberto Martinez’s side enduring a disappointing season so far, there’s no doubt the Toffees will be fired up and searching for a good result against United this afternoon in a late bid to climb the table and end the season on a high.

United, meanwhile, will need to keep their strong run of form going to ensure they cement a top four place for the season, with Louis van Gaal desperate to steer the club back into the Champions League.

It was 2-1 to the Red Devils when these two sides met earlier in the season at Old Trafford, and there’s no doubt the visitors will be the favourites today in what should be an intriguing contest.