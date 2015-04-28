Arsenal legend picks a Premier League XI that could beat champions-elect Chelsea

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has picked a starting all Premier League XI that he feels could beat the champions-elect Chelsea in a one-off game.

Following the Blues’ goalless draw against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon, Jose Mourinho’s side have only lost two games in the league all season – against Newcastle United and the 5-3 defeat at White Hart Lane at the hands of Tottenham – and they are also unbeaten against the Premier League’s top five this season.

The West London outfit require just two victories from their remaining five games to clinch a first league title since 2010 and their success will be well deserved after being top of the league since August.

Only two managers been able to come up with a formula to beat the Portuguese manager in th current campaign and Merson has picked a team that he feels could match the Blues:

Two of his surprise selections include Burnley and Crystal Palace defenders Kieran Tripper and Scott Dann, with Merson pointing to the attacking mentality and the physical battle against Diego Costa as reasons why they make his team:

“You’re never going to beat Chelsea if you just sit back, and Trippier is very good at getting forward.” he told Sky Sports.

“When you’re playing against Chelsea you have to be big, strong, and good in the air – and Dann has all of those qualities.”

There is also a place for recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year Harry Kane, who scored a hat-trick for Spurs against the Blues in the game on New Years Day:

“He ran them ragged at White Hart Lane and I haven’t seen anyone do that to Chelsea for a long, long time, and I think he’s good enough to do it again.” he added.