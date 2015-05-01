Manchester United’s ten hardest working players: Juan Mata and Ander Herrera come out on top

Stats have revealed which players at Manchester United have been covering the most ground this season, and some may be surprised at which Old Trafford ace is leading the group.

Take a look at the top ten below…

READ MORE:

Manchester United transfer gossip

Arsenal’s ten hardest working players: Mesut Ozil surprisingly high but no room for Alexis Sanchez

Find out the world’s richest footballers in 2015!

10. Angel Di Maria – 9911m

The Argentine has been heavily criticised for his dip in performances at Old Trafford this season, and has even been linked with a shock exit in the summer. Nonetheless, the skilful winger certainly isn’t lazy when given his chance on the pitch.

9. Robin van Persie – 9997m

It’s surprising to see the Netherlands international get into the top ten – especially ahead of Antonio Valencia – but his movement off the ball is perhaps overshadowed by his ability on the ball.