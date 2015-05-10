(Video) Aguero goal vs QPR: Manchester City star grabs second to continue rout

Sergio Aguero has grabbed his second goal of the game to put Manchester City 3-0 up against Queens Park Rangers.

The Argentine had earlier scored with a clinical finish after a mazy run, and he has been terrorising the Rs’ three man defence all game. With most of the second half still to go the 26-year-old could well add to his now 25 Premier League goals before the end of the match. Aleksandar Kolarov had added the second with a brilliant free kick between the former Atletico Madrid man’s brace.

This is also surely the final nail in the London outfit’s relegation coffin, with them needing a win to avoid relegation today. The Loftus Road side are already bottom of the division and it could be an embarrassing way to have their Championship status confirmed.

Will the Rs be able to pick themselves up for the final two games of the campaign after this?