Roman Abramovich has now spent over £1bn at Chelsea

Roman Abramovich has now invested over £1 billion in the Blues since taking over in 2003, reports the Daily Star.

The Russian billionaire has poured money into the club since he became owner 12 years ago, and it has had a hugely positive effect on the club’s fortunes.

Under Abramovich’s ownership, the Blues have gone on to experience the most successful period in their history, winning the Premier League and FA Cup four times each, the League Cup three times, and the Champions League once. They have also picked up the Europa League in his time at the helm.

To do this Abramovich has helped to bring many highly paid players to Stamford Bridge. In the process he has now loaned the club £1,041,243,000, rising from £984 million last year. Luckily the loan is interest free, but the cash could be recalled in 18 months if Abramovich really wanted to call it back in.

However, this is incredibly unlikely to happen, and manager Jose Mourinho will likely have more to spend in the near future.

