Arsenal eyeing stunning transfer swoop for Barcelona pair

Arsenal are poised to complete a double transfer swoop for Barcelona duo Pedro and Martin Montoya, according to reports in Metro Sport.

Manager Arsene Wenger is expected to strengthen his squad this summer in a bid to turn the Gunners into genuine title contenders next season [via the Express] and looks to set to raid the Catalan giants once again.

After prizing Alexis Sanchez away from the Camp Nou last summer, Wenger is reportedly set to tie up deals for two more players from the newly-crowned La Liga champions in the coming weeks.

Pedro’s first team opportunities have been limited this season after finding himself firmly behind Luis Suarez, Neymar and Lionel Messi in the pecking order and has also been linked with a move to Liverpool [via Mail Sport].

Meanwhile, Montoya could find himself as the second-choice right-back once again next season if Brazilian defender Dani Alves decides to commit his future to the club.

The Brazil international admitted in an announcement on Monday that he felt disrespected by Barcelona, but is yet to confirm whether he will sign a new deal at the Camp Nou [via the Daily Mail].

Should the experienced full-back depart to Paris Saint-Germain-with Le 10 Sport reporting that the French champions remain interested in the player-then Montoya may find himself as the club’s first-choice right-back. The 24-year-old featured eight times for Barca in La Liga this term.

With the Gunners already well-stocked in that area, a move for the young Spaniard doesn’t seem necessary unless there are plans to move either Mathieu Debuchy or Hector Bellerin out of the club this summer.