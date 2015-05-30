(Video) Lego fans recreate 2005 Champions League final

Lego fans have been celebrating the tenth anniversary of the incredible 2005 Champions League final between Liverpool and AC Milan.

It is a match that will always be remembered not only by Liverpool fans but by every single football fan in the world. At the end of the first half Liverpool were losing 3-0, but in the second half and Liverpool, then managed by Rafa Benitez, reacted and scored 3 goals in 6 minutes to draw level, going on to win the match on penalties.

The video recreates the goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer, Xabi Alonso, and Dudek’s wonder save during one of the most memorable Champions League finals in history.

You can see the Lego version of the “Miracle of Istanbul” in the video below, complete with the amazing commentary from Steve Hothersall and Liverpool legend John Aldridge.