Chelsea & Tottenham told to pay at least £14m to sign Premier League star

Chelsea and Tottenham have been told by the Daily Telegraph they will have to pay at least £14m if they want to sign Atletico Madrid ace Toby Alderweireld ahead of Southampton.

SEE MORE

Chelsea transfer news

Tottenham transfer rumours

Eden Hazard urges Chelsea to sign Belgium team-mate

This is because of a clause in the Belgium international’s loan deal at the South Coast club that means they are due £2-3 million in compensation if they miss out on signing him permanently despite making an offer. This means that any side competing with them for the versatile defender’s signature would effectively have to bid that amount more than the Saints to beat them in a transfer auction.

It had originally been provisionally agreed between the Rojiblancos and Southampton that the fee would be £7m for the 26-year-old. However, after a stellar campaign in the English top flight it seems that this could now rise to at least £11m, if not more.

Alderweireld could well be worth this after forming part of the second best defence in the Premier League this season. Only Chelsea conceded less goals than the St. Mary’s outfit, and the former former Ajax man was a key part of this while playing 26 games for Ronald Koeman’s side. Another bonus is his ability to pay in multiple positions, with the defender equally at home in the centre or out on the right.