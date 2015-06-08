Barcelona sign potential replacement for top Manchester United target

Barcelona look to be preparing for Dani Alves to leave the club this summer after the club announced the signing of Sevilla wide-man Aleix Vidal, the Daily Star reports.

SEE ALSO:

Football fans: Five ways to survive BOREDOM this summer after end of club season, including FM & FIFA 2015

Real Madrid’s stunning XI with Chelsea duo signed to replace Gareth Bale & Karim Benzema

Manchester United transfer news

The in-form Spaniard, who has played both right-midfield and right-back for Sevilla this season and impressed in both roles, has already completed a move to the Nou Camp, which looks to spell the end of Alves’ long and great career with the club.

Having joined in 2008, also from Sevilla, Alves has now won three Champions League titles with Barca, proving to be one of their most important players again this season as they sealed a memorable treble under Luis Enrique.

Still, the Daily Star explains that the Brazilian international hinted at an exit from the European champions in their victory parade, giving an emotional speech to the fans that seemed to suggest he wasn’t sure he’d be signing a new contract.

Manchester United have been linked as the favourites to sign the 32-year-old, with the Daily Star stating that a pre-contract agreement may already be in place after negotiations last week.

With Louis van Gaal’s side lacking a clear first-choice in that position in 2014/15, it makes sense that United could be trying to lure this big name in on a free transfer.

Neither Rafael da Silva nor Antonio Valencia have really done enough to impress van Gaal this season, and there’s no question a player of Alves’ quality would represent a significant upgrade, given his overall ability and experience of winning the major trophies throughout his career as a Barcelona player.

Having already signed Memphis Depay from PSV, as confirmed on their official site last month, Alves could potentially be the Red Devils’ second signing of the summer.