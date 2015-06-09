Higuain Man United: Terms agreed on five year contract as Napoli ace edges closer to Old Trafford transfer

Louis van Gaal likely to land Argentine hit-man.

Man United are closing in on a deal to sign Napoli forward Gonzalo Higuain according to the Metro.

READ MORE:

Manchester United FC news.

Man United transfer: Could Gonzalo Higuain save Angel Di Maria’s Old Trafford career?

Man United chase Serie A hot-shot Gonzalo Higuain as Louis van Gaal plans to offload strike pair

The 27 year old former Real Madrid star saw his side fail to secure a Champions League berth, Higuain himself missing a crucial spot-kick in their must-win encounter with Lazio on the final weekend of the Serie A season, and this source claims a move to Old Trafford is in the offing.

Higuain has agreed personal terms on a lucrative five year contract that could well spell the end of Robin van Persie’s Man United career.

Louis van Gaal’s side lacked a prolific marksman last term with neither Radamel Falcao nor van Persie managing to impress, the pair collectively managing just 14 Premier League goals, and Higuain may be the ideal man to spearhead the club’s attack.

The Argentine managed 107 goals in 190 La Liga appearances whilst at the Bernabeu, this without nailing down a regular starting spot with the Spanish giants, and has continued a strong consistent level of form whilst in Naples.

The presence of national team colleagues Marcos Rojo and Angel di Maria could further aid Man United’s push to land Higuain this summer.