(Video) Watch Tottenham defender’s poor tackle on Arsenal star Mesut Ozil during international friendly

The heated rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham spread onto the international stage during the Germany vs USA friendly on Wednesday night.

SEE ALSO:

Arsenal Transfer News

Ten players who could sign for rival clubs this summer: Cech to Arsenal, Sterling to Man United & more

Copa America Live Stream : Watch Chile v Ecuador plus tips and Tournament Guide

Spurs defender DeAndre Yedlin has done his chance of becoming an instant hero at White Hart Lane no harm by leaving an everlasting impression on Gunners star Mesut Ozil during the match.

As the German raced away with the ball looking to create a goal-scoring opportunity, Yedlin halted the attack with a crunching tackle that is likely to have been cheered heavily at the Lane.

The American full-back was booked for the awful challenge, but he would have the last laugh as they came from behind to beat the Germans 2-1 in Cologne.

Yedlin has only made one Barclays Premier League appearance since his arrival in the January transfer window from MLS outfit Seattle Sounders, however his tackle on Ozil is sure to win him a place in the hearts of many Spurs supporters.