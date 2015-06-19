Chelsea transfer news: Jose Mourinho could lose top coach as well as star player to Arsenal

Chelsea could be set to lose goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon as well as Petr Cech to Arsenal this summer, reports the Daily Mail.

SEE MORE

Chelsea transfer news

Arsenal transfer rumours

Arsenal transfer target describes Gunners as ‘great club’ and admits uncertainty over future

The Frenchman has been working with the 33-year-old for over a decade, and could go with him to the Emirates, with the Gunners already losing their current coach Tony Roberts to Swansea City. The move could be perfect for everyone involved, as Blues No. 1 Thibaut Courtois has already said he is keen to link up with one of his own mentors.

The 22-year-old wants his coach from his Genk days, Guy Martens, to join him at Stamford Bridge after leaving the Belgian side following 25 years of service. However, even with this development, the Blues will be keen to keep Lollichon, who is rated highly.

Speaking to Het Belang van Limburg, Courtois said of Martens: “[He is] the best goalkeeping coach ever. I learned everything from Guy. I never had this with other goalkeeper coaches. I have given his number to Chelsea and even said that he is available. He can help goalkeepers get better.”

This could be great news for the North London club, who have struggled with their goalkeepers over the past 12 months. Wojciech Szczesny was dropped from the starting XI for after being fined for smoking in the showers on January 1 following a 2-0 loss to Southampton, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

It remains to be seen whether he was dropped due to his off-field misdemeanours or his on-field errors, and the Pole did return to feature in the triumphant FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, David Ospina wasn’t terrible after replacing Szczesny, but there are doubts over his height in the English game.

At 6ft, he is short for a Premier League keeper, and has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce by the Independent. The arrival of both Cech and his mentor could be perfect to finally end this issue and ready the team for a title challenge next time round.